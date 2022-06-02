Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) stock lost over 60% of its value on June 2 premarket after the company said its lead asset vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) failed a phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis (UC) and that it will not plans further development in UC without a partner.

The phase 2 trial, dubbed CALDOSE-1, evaluated different doses of the drug versus placebo in patients with UC, a type of inflammatory bowel disease.

The company said the trial did not achieve the main goal of clinical remission for the pooled 30mg/day and 45 mg/day active dose groups of vidofludimus calcium versus placebo at week 10.

In addition, no meaningful differences were seen between the three active dose groups for the overall intent-to-treat patient population (10 mg/day: 14.9%, 30 mg/day: 10.6%, 45 mg/day: 13.6%, placebo: 12.5%) or for the study's other secondary goals, including symptomatic remission, or endoscopic healing.

The company said that vidofludimus calcium was seen to be safe and well-tolerated in this trial.

Immunic, however, noted that in UC patients without concurrent steroid use, vidofludimus calcium data suggested 11.4% advantage in clinical remission over placebo (14.7% for pooled vidofludimus calcium treatment groups at week 10, versus 3.3% in placebo group); counterbalanced by interference seen in the patients with concurrent steroid use.

"We believe that this finding has no consequences for our ongoing program in multiple sclerosis as corticosteroids are not used chronically in this patient population," said Andreas Muehler, chief medical officer, Immunic.

The company said it will focus on its ongoing phase 3 programs of vidofludimus calcium in multiple sclerosis; and studies of IMU-935 in psoriasis, and IMU-856 for Celiac Disease. Clinical data for both expected in 2022.

Immunic (IMUX) noted that as of May 31, it had $93.1M in cash and cash equivalents, which is expected to fund operations into Q4 2023.

IMUX -62.37% premarket to $2.22