IMMX, ZY and SCOR among premarket gainers
- Immix Biopharma (IMMX) +37%.
- Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) +28% on signing licensing deal with Repare Therapeutics for tumor candidate.
- Chewy (CHWY) +20% on Q1 results.
- UiPath (PATH) +12% on Q1 results.
- Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) +11% after launch of meal kits on Walmart.
- Pure Storage (PSTG) +11% on Q1 results.
- Zymergen (ZY) +10%.
- PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) +10% wins FDA Fast Track status for head and neck cancer therapy.
- MongoDB (MDB) +8% on Q1 results.
- Nextdoor Holdings (KIND) +8% on $100M stock buyback program.
- comScore (SCOR) +8%.
- Better Therapeutics (BTTX) +7%.
- Gamida Cell (GMDA) +6% on completing rolling biologics license application submission to the FDA for Omidubicel.