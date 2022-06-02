As markets look to kick off a risk on day of trading, MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH) both elevate after the two companies posted strong quarterly figures that have helped boost each stock.

At the same time, Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) has also gained momentum and is trending in the green as a new partnership with Walmart has propelled the stock higher.

Meanwhile, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) has stumbled in early trading after the stock was downgraded by Barclays, citing concerns around the digital economy.

Gainers

In early market trading MongoDB (MDB) leaped higher by 8.5% after the company announced positive quarterly figures. MDB posted Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20, which beat expectations by $0.30. MDB also made a beat on revenues by $18.3M.

UiPath (PATH) jumped 11.5% on Thursday morning after the software stock put out Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03, surpassing forecasts by $0.03. Moreover, PATH delivered ARR of $977.1M, which increased 50 percent year-over-year. The company also outdid revenue expectations by $19.7B.

A double digit rise in Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) took place this morning as the company gained 11.4% on the news that APRN launched a new meal kit offering on Walmart.com. APRN is now the first and only meal-kit provider on the Walmart Marketplace platform, which serves millions of monthly active shoppers.

Decliner

Twilio (TWLO) dropped 3.8% in premarket trading as the stock was downgraded on broader concerns about the state of the digital economy by Barclays. Analyst Ryan MacWilliams lowered his rating on TWLO shares to equal weight from overweight.

