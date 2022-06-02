A recent investor presentation by Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is offering added encouragement for bullish analysts on Thursday.

During its investor day on Wednesday, Levi Strauss (LEVI) reaffirmed prior expectations for revenue growth and adjusted EPS, authorized a major buyback program, and outlined a five-year growth path for the company.

The bullish outlook from management amid a tumultuous period for retailers should serve as a reassuring data point, per Bank of America analyst Christopher Nardone.

“In this challenging backdrop where retail peers have reported mixed results and outlooks, we think LEVI’s message should be well received,” he wrote to clients on Thursday. “Some companies tend to provide aspirational long term goals. We don’t think this was the case for LEVI.”

He added that while long term sales growth targets are indeed ambitious, the strong historical execution of the management team bolsters his confidence in the company’s ability to execute.

“We continue to think LEVI will reap the benefits from the current denim cycle as the company continues to gain share and capture younger customers,” he wrote. “Even if the denim cycle shifts away from the baggier, looser fit style (which is not our expectation anytime soon), Levi’s is well positioned to lead the next demand shift given its market share position.”

Nardone added that continued inroads to younger customers reflects growing market share and an attunement to the tastes of broad swaths of consumers. For example, Nardone noted that the average male customer in 2012 was nearly 50. At present, the average male customer is in their thirties with sales to younger demographics continuing to grow.

Nardone pointed to the athleisure brand Beyond Yoga as a specific growth opportunity for the company, adding to strong sales from its core brands and its recent turnaround of Dockers.

Finally, he indicated that the company’s China exposure remains well below its peers, dampening worries about supply chain problems and geopolitically-driven demand destruction moving forward. Nardone estimated 3% of sales and only 1% of production are attributable to the region.

Nardone voiced his belief that Levi’s (LEVI) is deserving of its premium to peers due to its “outsized sales growth” and resilient margins. He reiterated his “Buy” rating and assigned a $23 price target to shares.

LEVI was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.