BHP Group, Magnolia Oil & Gas, Callon Petroleum among premarket losers' pack
Jun. 02, 2022 8:27 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Immunic (IMUX) -65% after reported top-line data from its phase 2 CALDOSE-1 trial of lead asset, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) which did not achieve primary endpoint in the Ulcerative Colitis.
- C3.ai (AI) -19% on Q4 earnings release.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) -15%.
- Mullen Automotive (MULN) -12%.
- Energy Focus (EFOI) -13%.
- Houston American Energy (HUSA) -8%.
- Studio City International (MSC) -8%.
- BHP Group (BHP) -8%.
- Callon Petroleum (CPE) -8%.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) -6% on pricing 10M stock offering.
- Spark Networks (LOV) -5%.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) -5% after EnerVest affiliates offer 7.5M shares.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) -5% regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement