Morgan Stanley warned that FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) will miss consensus EPS marks with its FQ4 report.

The firm models for EPS of $6.52 from FedEx (FDX) vs. $6.83 consensus and sees FY22 EPS of $20.32 from the shipper vs. the guidance range of $20.50 to $21.50 and the consensus mark of $20.55.

"Macro data points have turned more sluggish globally, no doubt compounded by additional complications from the conflict in Ukraine and COVID-related shutdowns in China, which we expect to weigh on volumes. This is likely at least partially offset by continued strength in pricing as capacity remains pinched for the time being and fuel surcharges remain elevated."

The Ground segment is seen feeling the brunt of the softer macro backdrop, while the Express business still has the China lockdowns as an operational challenge. The Freight segment is setting up for a strong quarter, but is still seen falling slightly short of consensus against a tough comparable.

Analyst Ravi Shanker and team warn that a big FQ4 miss or a disappointing FY23 guide could deflate expectations going into the Analyst Day event and think FDX's FY23 guide will be normal/consistent with the historical track record. The FDX Analyst Day is scheduled for June 28-29 and will feature the company's new CEO.

Morgan Stanley has an Equal-weight rating on FDX and price target of $245.00.

FedEx (FDX) is expected to post its earnings report in the later part of June. See consensus estimates.