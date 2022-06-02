Jobless claims fall 11K to 200K

Jun. 02, 2022

  • Initial Jobless Claims: -11K to 200K vs. 210K expected and 211K prior (revised from 210K).
  • 4-week moving average of 206,500 rose from 207,000 in the previous week.
  • The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 0.9% for the week ended May 21, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 182,327 in the week ended May 28, a decline of 2,921 (or -1.6%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected an increase of 7,812 (or 3.9%) from the prior week. And there were 430,171 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 1.309M vs. 1.325M consensus and 1.343M prior.
