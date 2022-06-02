Productivity falls in Q1 by the most since 1947
- Q1 Productivity and Costs: Nonfarm Productivity -7.3% vs. -7.5% expected and +6.6% prior. That marks the biggest decline in productivity since Q3 1947, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said.
- Unit labor costs: +12.6% vs. +11.6% expected and +0.9% prior. Over the past four quarters, unit labor costs rose 8.2%, the largest four-quarter increase since Q3 1982.
- The rise in unit labor costs consists of a 4.4% increase in hourly compensation and the 7.3% decrease in productivity.
- Manufacturing sector labor productivity increased 0.2% in Q1 as output increased 5.1% and hours worked rose 4.9%.
