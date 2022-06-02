Nasdaq to Acquire Metrio, sustainability software provider
Jun. 02, 2022 8:38 AM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) entered into an agreement to acquire Montreal-based Metrio, a privately-held provider of environmental, social and governance data collection, analytics and reporting services.
- It plans to integrate Metrio's software as a service platform into its suite of ESG solutions.
- "Metrio's platform is complementary to Nasdaq's end-to-end suite of sustainability reporting solutions and will accelerate our ability to support corporate clients who are looking for improved reporting technology across all three pillars of ESG," SVP, IR & ESG Services at Nasdaq commented.
- The transaction is expected to close by mid-June and financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.