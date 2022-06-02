Nasdaq to Acquire Metrio, sustainability software provider

Jun. 02, 2022 8:38 AM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

The Nasdaq Stock Market on Times Square

lucky-photographer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) entered into an agreement to acquire Montreal-based Metrio, a privately-held provider of environmental, social and governance data collection, analytics and reporting services.
  • It plans to integrate Metrio's software as a service platform into its suite of ESG solutions.
  • "Metrio's platform is complementary to Nasdaq's end-to-end suite of sustainability reporting solutions and will accelerate our ability to support corporate clients who are looking for improved reporting technology across all three pillars of ESG," SVP, IR & ESG Services at Nasdaq commented.
  • The transaction is expected to close by mid-June and financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.