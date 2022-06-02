Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares have rallied 10% after the data storage technology provider delivered better-than-expected Q1 results and raised full-year outlook.

The company generated adj. EPS of $0.25 on revenue of $620.4M that grew 50.3% Y/Y. Subscription services grew 35% Y/Y to $219.2M, while subscription annual recurring revenue rose 29% Y/Y to $899.8M.

Pure Storage (PSTG) raised its full-year 2023 guidance, now expecting revenue of ~$2.66B vs. $2.63B consensus (prior guidance: ~$2.6B) and non-GAAP operating income of $320M (prior guidance: $300M). For Q2, it guides revenue to be ~$635M vs. $620.65M consensus and non-GAAP operating income of $75M

The results and raised outlook were positively received by some analysts, with Evercore ISI saying that "The results are impressive and PSTG remains positioned for sustained >20% top- line growth. We could see PSTG's guide still being fairly conservative." Evercore has an outperform rating and a $40 PT on the stock.

However, Wells Fargo Securities remained cautious, noting that "even though the outlook was raised, we view this as implying conservative 2HF2023 expectations." Wells Fargo has an overweight rating and a $40 PT on the stock.

Shares have surged over 10% pre-market and 25% over the past year