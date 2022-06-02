Standard Motor Products secures new $500M credit facility
Jun. 02, 2022 8:40 AM ETStandard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) has secured a new $500M credit facility due June 2027, with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., and a syndicate of lenders.
- The facility includes a $100M term loan and $400M revolving credit facility.
- The company also entered into an interest rate swap agreement to fix the interest rate on $100M of borrowings under the new credit facility.
- Mr. Nathan Iles, Standard Motor Products' Chief Financial Officer, stated, "This new credit facility, along with our strong cash flow generation, is expected to afford us the flexibility we need to support our growth and continue to execute on strategic priorities. The new facility should also allow for our continued focus on returning value to our shareholders with quarterly dividends and opportunistic share repurchases."
- Proceeds from the new credit facility will be used to repay all outstanding borrowings under the company's existing revolving credit facility and for other general corporate purposes.