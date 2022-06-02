Eventbrite raises second quarter's guidance on subscribers' growth outlook
Jun. 02, 2022 8:48 AM ETEventbrite, Inc. (EB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) has announced the financial outlook raise for second quarter ahead of its investor and analyst day event on Thursday.
- Q2 2022 Updated Guidance: The company said it now expects second quarter's revenue to be in the range of $64-$66M, vs. prior outlook range of $60-$63M, vs. current consensus of $62.70M.
- The company also expects Adjusted EBITDA to be positive for the quarter.
- “The world is coming back to in-person experiences, and Eventbrite is leading the way. We are channeling strong consumer demand toward the events on our platform, and many Eventbrite creators are seeing record success. Based on our recent momentum, we are raising our revenue outlook for the second quarter, and we expect to be adjusted EBITDA positive for the fourth consecutive quarter,” said Julia Hartz, Eventbrite Co-founder and CEO.
- Boost Update: Eventbrite told Boost has steadily grown its subscriber base since its introduction in May 2021, and as of May 2022 has surpassed $1M annualized revenue. The company explains Eventbrite Boost as an innovative marketing tool that enhances creators’ ability to widen their reach through paid social ads and email marketing.
- The interactive media firm plans to outline its revenue growth drivers and long-term financial model targets to deliver shareholder value during its investor day event later in the day.
- Stock is up 2.12% in premarket trading.
