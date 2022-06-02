Casino workers in Atlantic City casino workers are pushing for a new labor contract as they look to participate more directly in the post-pandemic recovery in gaming revenue.

The old contract between Atlantic City casinos and Local 54 of the Unite Here union expired early on Wednesday. Union leaders and workers said they will demonstrate as often as necessary to show the casinos they are serious about their demands, according to Associated Press.

"We are united, we are ready to fight, and we have very specific asks in a new contract, number one of which is a raise that matters," said union president Bob McDevitt.

The union has been negotiating with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on the issues. The Tropicana casino was selected for the organized picket this week recognition of Caesars' outsize role as the largest casino employer in the city.

The negotiations are complicated by the role that sports betting plays in the overall revenue mix. Casino operators have argued that they only retain 30% of that revenue after paying third-party sports betting operations partners.

