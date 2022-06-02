Goldman Sachs sees consumer revenues topping $4B in 2024

  • Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is expecting its consumer revenues to climb over $4B in 2024, the lender said at the Bernstein Conference on Thursday.
  • The banks' upbeat view comes after its Consumer & Wealth Management and Consumer Banking businesses improved during the first quarter.
  • The megabank also sees a medium-term efficiency ratio of ~60%.
  • Transaction banking revenue is expected to be ~$750M.
  • As for return on equity, the medium-term firmwide target is 14%-16%. And return on tangible equity is anticipated to be 15%-17%.
  • Meanwhile, the average analyst expects Goldman Sachs' (GS) total revenue of $51.20B in 2024, a Y/Y increase of 3.26%.
  • Shares of GS are ticking higher by 0.3% in premarket trading.
  • Previously, (May 9) Goldman Sachs was said to withdraw from most SPACs over liability concerns.
