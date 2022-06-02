Goldman Sachs sees consumer revenues topping $4B in 2024
Jun. 02, 2022 8:54 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is expecting its consumer revenues to climb over $4B in 2024, the lender said at the Bernstein Conference on Thursday.
- The banks' upbeat view comes after its Consumer & Wealth Management and Consumer Banking businesses improved during the first quarter.
- The megabank also sees a medium-term efficiency ratio of ~60%.
- Transaction banking revenue is expected to be ~$750M.
- As for return on equity, the medium-term firmwide target is 14%-16%. And return on tangible equity is anticipated to be 15%-17%.
- Meanwhile, the average analyst expects Goldman Sachs' (GS) total revenue of $51.20B in 2024, a Y/Y increase of 3.26%.
- Shares of GS are ticking higher by 0.3% in premarket trading.
