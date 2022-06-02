Procaps Group sees Q1 revenue of $86M
Jun. 02, 2022 8:54 AM ETProcaps Group S.A. (PROC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) has reported prelim Q1 net revenue of $86M (+11% Y/Y) vs. $86.70M consensus and adj. EBITDA of $9M (+15% Y/Y).
- The revenue growth was primarily driven by positive performances in the Procaps Colombia ( net revenue up 17.4% Y/Y), Central America North (+35.1% Y/Y revenue growth) and Central America South and Andean Region (+19.8% Y/Y) business units, partially offset by macroeconomic headwinds.
- The increase in adj. EBITDA was primarily driven by the increased demand across branded Rx and OTC businesses from both existing products and iCDMO business as well as from continued rollout of new product launches.