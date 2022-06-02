ReNew Energy to acquire 500-plus MW of operating wind and solar assets

Jun. 02, 2022 8:55 AM ETReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

ReNew Energy (NASDAQ:RNW) +3.2% pre-market after saying on Thursday that it signed agreements to acquire 527.9 GW of operating wind and solar assets, and signed a power purchase agreement with MSEDCL for a 200 MW solar project.

ReNew (RNW) said the deals raise its gross total portfolio by more than 25% to 12.8 GW from 10.2 GW at the beginning of 2022.

The enterprise value of the agreements totals ~30B rupees ($388M), and the company expects they will generate full-year 2023 EBITDA of 3.95B-4.24B rupees ($51M-$55M).

For the MSEDCL PPA, the asset in India's Rajasthan state will supply electricity at 2.43 rupees per kWh for 25 years.

ReNew Energy (RNW) has a market leading position in India, but high financing costs continue to hinder its profitability prospects, Kevin Bu wrote in an analysis posted earlier this year on Seeking Alpha.

