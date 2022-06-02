Sabre reports air travel booking recovered in May

  • As per SEC filing, Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) said gross air bookings recovered to about 56% vs. 2019 levels.
  • Net air bookings recovered to about 58%, while passengers boarded recovered to ~86% of the 2019 levels.
  • Gross hotel central reservation system transactions recovered to ~110% of the 2019 level.
  • "We are encouraged by the breadth of the overall recovery as international and corporate bookings have continued to strengthen. Geographically, the recovery in air bookings has continued around the world, with all major regions showing significant improvement from the first quarter 2022."
  • Shares down 3% premarket.
