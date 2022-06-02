Cuentas acquires minority stake in Cuentas SDI for $750K

Jun. 02, 2022 9:01 AM ETCuentas Inc. (CUEN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUENhas acquired minority stake, 19.99% of Cuentas SDI, owner of SDI Black011 assets. 
  • Company paid $750k and was granted an option to purchase the remaining 80.01% for $2.46M.
  • SDI is a leading prepaid portal and digital provider with a nationwide retail distribution network which produced revenue over $8.2M in 2021.

  • The purchase agreement gives Cuentas a 40% share of all revenues generated by Cuentas SDI during the upcoming 90 day period and 20% if its equity position remains the same.

  • As part of the due diligence process, the SDI Black011 asset valuation was set at $6.6M. 
