Bit Origin signs LOI to purchase 850 Bitcoin Miners for $6.375M
Jun. 02, 2022 9:01 AM ETBit Origin Limited (BTOG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) has entered into a LOI with certain co. to purchase 850 Antminer S19j Pro Bitcoin Miners for a value of $6.375M, which are expected to ramp up the hash rate of the Co.'s miner fleet by over 85,000 TH/s.
- The anticipated purchase of miners will increase the Co.’s total Bitcoin miners to 5,228 units, producing ~501.2 PH/s when all miners are operating at full capacity, and it is expected to produce 63.45 BTCs/month when all miners are deployed.
- Mr. Lucas Wang, Chairman and CEO, commented, “As we keep accumulating more miner assets and staying ahead of innovation, we are eyeing to become a leading bitcoin mining co.”
- BTOG +15.05% premarket to $1.07.