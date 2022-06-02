Anthem keeps 2022 net income guidance unchanged
Jun. 02, 2022 9:08 AM ETAnthem, Inc. (ANTM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Ahead of meetings with investors, health insurer Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) set its net income guidance for this year in line with its previous projections on Thursday.
- Accordingly, the company expects its 2022 net income to stand above $26.43 per share, including nearly $1.97 per share of net unfavorable items.
- Excluding these items, the company reiterated its previously issued adj. net income guidance of more than $28.40 per share.
- The projection does not include the impact of any adjustments other than those reported in the company’s 1Q 2022 results, Anthem (ANTM) said in a regulatory filing.
- Currently, Wall Street forecasts the company to report $28.63 per share earnings for this year in terms of outlook, which, according to Seeking Alpha contributor Geoff Considine, continues to be bullish despite modest expectations indicated in the 12-month price target.