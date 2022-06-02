MongoDB rallies after solid earnings beat on Atlas revenue growth
Jun. 02, 2022
- MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares trade 8% higher premarket on Thursday after the database company posted easy beat on both lines in Q1 2022 earnings report.
- Revenue of $285.4M (+57.2% Y/Y) beats by $18.3M, driven by Atlas revenue growth of 82% Y/Y that contributes 60% of total sales.
- Subscription revenue was $274.6M, an increase of 57% Y/Y, and services revenue was $10.9M, an increase of 54% Y/Y.
- Gross profit was $207.2M for the quarter representing a 73% gross margin compared to 70% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $214.3M with margin 75%.
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $17.5M, compared to a non-GAAP loss of $2.8M in the year-ago period.
- GAAP EPS of -$1.14; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.30.
- As of April 30, 2022, MongoDB had $1.8B in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash.
- Q2 2023 Guidance: Revenue expected between $279-$282M vs. consensus of $281.15M; Non-GAAP Loss from Operations to be in the range of ($18)-($16M); and Non-GAAP EPS Loss of ($0.31)-($0.28) vs. consensus of -$0.29.
- FY 2023 Guidance: Revenue to be in the range of $1.172-$1.192B vs. consensus of $1.18B; Non-GAAP Loss from Operations of ($9M) - $1M; and Non-GAAP EPS Loss of ($0.31)-($0.16) vs. consensus of -$0.24.
- MongoDB told this guidance includes its estimate of $4-5M negative revenue impact in the second quarter from the current global macroeconomic environment and $30-35Mnegative revenue impact for the full-year FY 2023.
