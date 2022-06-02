MongoDB surges after Q1 blows past estimates, analysts praise conservative guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) shares surged more than 8% on Thursday after the database software company posted first-quarter results that handily beat estimates and analysts praised its future, despite the conservative guidance.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin noted that MongoDB (MDB) "cemented its stature as one of the marquee all-weather growth stocks" following the report, highlighting strong growth in its Atlas database, which saw 80% growth for the fourth straight quarter. The company's enterprise advanced segment also rose "unexpectedly" sequentially, showcasing strong enteprise adoption.

"The cautious guidance factoring in further macro pressures appears ultraconservative, particularly given the strength in the pipeline and enterprise momentum this quarter," Bracelin, who lowered the per-share price target to $430 from $585, wrote in a note to clients.

For the first-quarter, MongoDB (MDB) said it earned an adjusted 20 cents per share on $285.4M in revenue, compared to estimates of a loss of 10 cents and $267.1M in revenue.

Citi analyst Tyler Radke said the first-quarter results showed a "strong operational performance" thanks to Atlas and Cloud.

Regarding the conservative guidance, Radke said the adjustment going into a time of broader economic uncertainty should make the stock more "ownable," equating it to March 2020 when the pandemic kicked into high gear. The analyst raised the per-share price target to $425 from $405 following the results.

Investment firm UBS recently upgraded MongoDB (MDB) noting it has "two key emerging positives," including more complex use cases and better features than its rivals.