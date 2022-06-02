CleanSpark mines 312 bitcoins in May

Jun. 02, 2022

  • CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) mined 312 bitcoins (BTC-USD) in May, compared to 313 mined in April, as per its latest monthly production and operations update.
  • May daily BTC production reached 10.69 vs. 10.75 in April.
  • CleanSpark's bitcoin (BTC-USD) holdings totaled 550 as of May 31, compared with 448 as of April 30.
  • The company deployed fleet of over 25K latest-generation bitcoin miners with a hashrate over 2.5 EH/s, up from over 24K miners with a hashrate of 2.4 EH/s at the end of April.
  • It sold 210 bitcoins in May at an average of ~$32,639/BTC for proceeds of ~$6.9M.
