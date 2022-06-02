Ford’s (NYSE:F) shares gained in pre-market trading as it revealed plans to significantly grow and invest in its workforce.

CEO Jim Farley had previously teased “exciting news” about programs to promote “jobs, new products and our latest investment in America's workforce" earlier in the week.

Making good on those promises, the Michigan-based automaker revealed a new program to invest $3.7 billion and add more than 6,200 new union manufacturing jobs in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri to support “all-new global Mustang coupe and Ranger pickup for North America, as well as an all-new electric commercial vehicle for Ford Pro customers" as well as the overall Ford+ strategy to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year globally by the end of 2026.

The automaker will invest $2 billion and create 3,200 jobs in its home state. Additionally, the company will invest $1.5 billion and 1,800 union jobs at its Ohio Assembly Plant to bolster EV production,$95 million and 1,100 union jobs in its Kansas City, Missouri Assembly Plant for van production (including EV iterations), and $1 billion across locales over the next five years to “improve workplace experience” for manufacturing employees.

“Ford is America’s Number 1 employer of hourly autoworkers, and this investment only deepens our commitment to building great new vehicles – from an all-new Mustang to new EVs – right here in the U.S. in partnership with the UAW,” Bill Ford, executive chair of Ford, said. “I am proud that we are investing in the Midwest and taking real action to provide better benefits and working conditions for our workers on the plant floor.”

The expansion in Michigan is set to focus on Mustang coupe, Ranger pickup, and F-150 Lightning production for North America while Ohio and Missouri will home in on "all-new EV commercial vehicle" and "transit and all-electric ETransit" production, respectively.

The company will work alongside the state of Michigan, receiving $100.8 million in incentives for the job-creation programs, according to Bloomberg. Incentive programs for Ohio and Missouri were not revealed. It is worth noting that the governors of all three states were quoted in Ford’s press release, each making a laudatory statement.

The announcement indicates open communication with UAW ahead of their contract expiry in 2023. Ford noted that the announcement of these plans ahead of contract negotiation “broke with convention.”

Shares rose about 1% in the lead-up to Thursday’s market open.

Read more commentary from CEO Jim Farley at the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference.