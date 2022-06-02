Generac tapped as top pick in alternative energy, buying opportunity by UBS

Jun. 02, 2022 9:18 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Americans Turn To Home Generators As Large Parts Of Nation Experience Freezing Temperatures

George Frey/Getty Images News

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) +2.5% pre-market on Thursday after UBS names the stock as its top pick in alternative energy, rating it as a Buy with a $450 price target, nearly 85% above yesterday's $243.86 closing price.

UBS analyst Jon Windham estimates 2023-24 revenue growth of 7% and adjusted of EPS of 10% for Generac (GNRC), driven by the Clean Energy and C&I segments offsetting moderating demand for home standby power.

Concerns over slowing post-COVID home standby power demand are fully reflected in Generac's (GNRC) stock price, the analyst says, with upside from the long-term potential of the company's smart home energy product rollout.

"We see the current valuation as providing an attractive 4:1 upside/downside opportunity with the current share price offering an attractive entry point into a likely long-term, smart home energy winner," Windham writes.

Generac (GNRC) surged a month ago after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and revenues while raising full-year sales guidance.

