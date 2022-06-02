Volaris traffic grew 12% in May
Jun. 02, 2022 9:20 AM ETControladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) reports revenue passenger miles rose 12.3% Y/Y to 2.4B in May. RPM grew 41.2% on YTD basis.
- Domestic RPMs +15.6% Y/Y and international RPMs +4.1% for the month.
- Total Capacity rose 12.4% to $2.73B available seat miles. Domestic ASMs +15.3%; International ASMs +5.8%
- Load factor flat Y/Y to 87.8% for the month.
- The number of passengers flown by the carrier during the month rose 17.5% Y/Y to 2.53M.
- In regard to the Company's network plans for Mexico City, Mr. Beltranena said, "Mexico City's Metropolitan area has a potential market of 30 million passengers spread across a large geographic area. By diversifying our operations to all three Mexico City area airports, our passengers will be able to travel to the nearest airport, reducing time, distance, and costs. A key benefit of our plan to offer one million seats to Mexico City area passengers is that Volaris will retain its strong market position, while expanding in TLC and AIFA. Further, we will reinforce operations in Puebla and Queretaro, all airports in the metropolitan area. We are excited about our growth opportunities in central Mexico."