Immatics stock rises on cell therapy program collaboration with Bristol Myers

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) expanded its collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to develop multiple allogeneic off-the-shelf TCR-T and/or CAR-T programs.

Under the agreement, Immatics will receive $60M upfront and up to $700M per program by Bristol Myers via development, regulatory and sales milestone payments plus royalties.

Germany-based Immatics said in a June 2 release that the two companies will develop two programs owned by Bristol Myers and both companies have an option to develop up to four additional programs each.

The programs will use Immatics' gamma delta T cell-derived, allogeneic Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) platform called ACTallo, and certain technologies developed by Bristol Myers.

Immatics will be responsible for preclinical development of the initial two BMY-owned programs and will receive additional payment for certain activities that it could do at BMY's request.

The New York-based pharma giant will take over responsibility for development and commercialization activities of all BMY-owned programs thereafter.

In addition, the two companies will expand their 2019 collaboration focused on autologous T cell receptor-based therapy (TCR-T), with the inclusion of one additional TCR target discovered by Immatics.

Under this agreement, Immatics will receive $20M upfront and will be eligible for milestone payments and royalties.

IMTX +7.95% to $8.15 premarket June 2