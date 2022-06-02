Medallion Bank to deliver loans via Covered Holdings' Buy Now, Pay Later financing solution
Jun. 02, 2022 9:21 AM ETMedallion Financial Corp. (MFIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Medallion Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN), has partnered with Covered Holdings, a fintech firm specializing in "Buy Now, Pay Later" financing services.
- Shares of MFIN are climbing nearly 5% in Thursday premarket trading.
- The partnership will allow Medallion Bank to provide loans through Covered Care, a BNPL financing solution for healthcare practices enabling high approval rates, affordable terms, and flexible pricing and integration options.
- "Our comprehensive compliance framework, along with our credit risk management and ongoing monitoring and testing, will benefit Covered Care and the patients they serve,” said Medallion Bank CEO and President Donald Poulton.
