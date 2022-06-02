Microsoft falls as tech giant cuts Q4 revenue, earnings expectations
Jun. 02, 2022 9:22 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares fell on Thursday after the tech giant cut its revenue and earnings outlook for the fourth-quarter, noting the impact of foreign exchange headwinds.
- In a presentation, Microsoft (MSFT) said it sees a $460M impact from foreign exchange and now expects earnings to be between $2.24 and $2.32 per share, compared to a previous outlook of $2.28 and $2.35 per share.
- It also updated its revenue outlook for the period, with sales expected to be between $51.94B and $52.74B, compared to a previous outlook of $52.4B and $53.2B.
- Microsoft (MSFT) shares fell more than 2% to $266.40 in premarket trading on Thursday.
- Over the weekend, Seeking Alpha questioned whether cracks were starting to show in Microsoft's (MSFT) business as the company recently curbed hiring in its Windows, Office and Teams groups.