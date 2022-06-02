PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB), a nano-cap biotech focused on cellular therapies, said on Thursday that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program to buy back up to $10M worth of shares of the company’s outstanding common stock.

The program takes effect immediately for a two-year period, with PharmaCyte (PMCB) planning to fund the program with its available cash.

The decision to implement a buyback program was taken up at a quarterly board meeting in March, PharmaCyte’s (PMCB) Chief Executive Kenneth L. Waggoner said.

“It has been decided that since, unlike in year’s past, we are finally in a strong enough financial position we can allocate some of our capital in ways that will generate as much value as possible for our shareholders,” he added.

The shares buybacks will be executed from time to time through open market transactions, negotiated block transactions, or other means, the company said.

The timing and extent of share repurchases, as well as the price to be paid will be subject to certain conditions such as general business and market environment, the trading price of PharmaCyte (PMCB) shares, and certain corporate and regulatory limitations.

The share buyback program comes at a time, when PharmaCyte (PMCB) shares have underperformed the broader market so far this year, as shown in this graph.