Global Ship Lease prices $350M of senior secured notes due 2027
Jun. 02, 2022
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Knausen Holding LLC priced on June 1, 2022, an offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.69% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 in a private placement to a limited number of accredited investors.
- The interest rate on the notes was determined based on the 3.2 year Interpolated US Treasury Yield (ICUR3.2) plus a spread of 2.85%.
- Net proceeds will be used for the repayment of the remaining outstanding balance on its $236.2M senior secured loan facility and the remainder for general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is June 15, 2022.
- The notes will be senior obligations of the issuer, secured by first priority mortgages on 20 identified vessels owned by subsidiaries of the issuer and certain other associated assets and contract rights, as well as share pledges over the subsidiary guarantors.
- In addition, the notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by GSL.
