FuboTV expands UEFA match coverage into pay-per-view
Jun. 02, 2022 9:25 AM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)FOX, FOXABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is expanding distribution of four exclusive UEFA Nations League soccer matches to pay-per-view in June.
- Those matches - all of which feature England - will continue to stream live on fuboTV as planned, but will also be available on pay-per-view customers on DirecTV, Dish Network and cable's iN Demand for $24.95 each.
- “This marks the first time FuboTV has expanded distribution to customers of PPV, diversifying our revenue streams as we target profitability by 2025," says fuboTV co-founder/CEO David Gandler.
- FuboTV had said in January that it secured exclusive U.S. rights to stream select UEFA matches through a six-year sublicense with Fox Sports (FOX) (FOXA).
- FUBO stock is up 0.6% premarket.