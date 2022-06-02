FuboTV expands UEFA match coverage into pay-per-view

Jun. 02, 2022 9:25 AM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)FOX, FOXABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Man watches soccer match on television and bets on the game with betting app on phone

mikkelwilliam/E+ via Getty Images

  • FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is expanding distribution of four exclusive UEFA Nations League soccer matches to pay-per-view in June.
  • Those matches - all of which feature England - will continue to stream live on fuboTV as planned, but will also be available on pay-per-view customers on DirecTV, Dish Network and cable's iN Demand for $24.95 each.
  • “This marks the first time FuboTV has expanded distribution to customers of PPV, diversifying our revenue streams as we target profitability by 2025," says fuboTV co-founder/CEO David Gandler.
  • FuboTV had said in January that it secured exclusive U.S. rights to stream select UEFA matches through a six-year sublicense with Fox Sports (FOX) (FOXA).
  • FUBO stock is up 0.6% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.