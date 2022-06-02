U.S. FDA accepts Myovant, Pfizer application seeking expanded approval for Myfembree
Jun. 02, 2022 9:25 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), MYOVBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) and partner Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had accepted their application seeking approval for label expansion of the uterine fibroids therapy, Myfembree.
- (MYOV) up ~2% before the bell.
- The application proposes updates to the drug's prescribing information based on safety and efficacy data from a late-stage trial of Myfembree to treat heavy menstrual bleeding linked to uterine fibroids in premenopausal women, with a treatment duration of up to two years.
- The FDA is set to decide on the approval by January 29, 2023.
- In the phase 3 trial, the withdrawal study met its primary endpoint with 78.4% of women who continued on Myfembree achieved the sustained responder rate (menstrual blood loss less than 80 ml) through week 76 compared with 15.1% of women who discontinued treatment and initiated placebo at Week 52.
- Last year in May, the FDA approved the companies drug to treat heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women, with a treatment duration of up to 24 months.
- Uterine fibroids are noncancerous tumors that develop in or on the muscular walls of the uterus and are among the most common reproductive tract tumors in women.
- In 2020, Pfizer struck a deal with MYOV and spent $650M in up front payment for the drug.
- The companies said in May the FDA extended the review period for the their request for a label expansion for the management of moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis.