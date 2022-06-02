Aeglea BioTherapeutics receives FDA Refuse to File letter for pegzilarginase
Jun. 02, 2022 9:28 AM ETAeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The U.S. FDA has issued Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) a Refuse to File letter for pegzilarginase for Arginase 1 Deficiency.
- The letter asks for more data to demonstrate efficacy as well as additional information related to chemistry manufacturing and controls.
- No safety concerns were brought up.
- Aeglea (AGLE) plans to request a Type A meeting with the FDA to address the concerns.
- Immedica Pharma AB, Aeglea's partner for pegzilarginase in Europe and the Middle East, plans to submit an application to the European Medicines Agency later this year.
