Aeglea BioTherapeutics receives FDA Refuse to File letter for pegzilarginase

Jun. 02, 2022 9:28 AM ETAeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The U.S. FDA has issued Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) a Refuse to File letter for pegzilarginase for Arginase 1 Deficiency.
  • The letter asks for more data to demonstrate efficacy as well as additional information related to chemistry manufacturing and controls.
  • No safety concerns were brought up.
  • Aeglea (AGLE) plans to request a Type A meeting with the FDA to address the concerns.
  • Immedica Pharma AB, Aeglea's partner for pegzilarginase in Europe and the Middle East, plans to submit an application to the European Medicines Agency later this year.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Aeglea as a strong sell.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.