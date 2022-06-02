MoneyGram partners with Mobily Pay for new mobile wallet users in Saudi Arabia
Jun. 02, 2022 9:34 AM ETMoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) and Mobily Pay, a pioneering mobile wallet powered by leading Saudi-based telecommunications and digital service provider Mobily, announced a partnership for launching the company's international money transfer capabilities on Mobily Pay.
- This partnership empowers consumers in Saudi Arabia to use the Mobily Pay mobile wallet to send money in near real-time around the world.
- Through this partnership, Mobily Pay will boost its existing digital offerings by adding new services and scale, while MoneyGram will efficiently expand the number of payments it processes through its powerful API-driven infrastructure and best-in-class technology.
- The company's integration builds on its strong momentum and recent successes with digital partners in the Middle East.
- The partnership is expected to be live for consumers later this year.