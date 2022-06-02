Omnicom names Matt McNally CEO of Omnicom Health Group
Jun. 02, 2022 9:35 AM ETOmnicom Group Inc. (OMC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on Thursday announced the appointment of Matt McNally as CEO of its healthcare marketing and communications network Omnicom Health Group (OHG).
- McNally succeeds Ed Wise, who held the CEO role since OHG's formation in 2016 and recently announced his retirement.
- OHG is part of Omnicom division DAS Group of Companies, which provides marketing services through its Health Group, its Precision Marketing Group, its Commerce Group and its Advertising Collective.
- OMC said McNally has more than 25-years of experience in the healthcare industry. He previously served as global president of Dentsu Health.