Qualigen stock rises on acquiring majority stake in Israeli diagnostics company NanoSynex
Jun. 02, 2022 9:38 AM ETQualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock rose June 2 after the company said it completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Israeli diagnostics company NanoSynex.
- Qualigen said NanoSynex's technology is an Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST) platform that aims to provide accurate and personalized test for bacterial infections, with the goal of matching the correct antibiotics to treat a patient's particular infection.
- Qualigen noted that the acquisition of the controlling stake was mainly done by a stock-for-stock acquisition with a controlling shareholder of NanoSynex.