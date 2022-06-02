Axsome depression drug AXS-05 significantly reduces anhedonic symptoms in late-stage trial

Jun. 02, 2022 9:41 AM ETAxsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Depressed man sitting head in hands in building. with low light environment, dramatic concept, concept of Major depressive disorder, unemployed, sadness, depressed and human problems,

Iamstocker/iStock via Getty Images

  • Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) said on Thursday its treatment AXS-05 rapidly and significantly reduced anhedonic symptoms in a phase 3 trial testing the drug to treat major depressive disorder.
  • Anhedonia, which is a common symptom of depression and other mental health disorders, is the inability to feel pleasure.
  • AXS-05 rapidly and significantly improved anhedonic symptoms, measured by the MADRS anhedonia subscale, starting 1 week after treatment, when compared with placebo.
  • At week 6, response on the anhedonia subscale was achieved by 54% of patients treated with AXS-05 compared to 36% of patients treated with placebo, the company said.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.