Axsome depression drug AXS-05 significantly reduces anhedonic symptoms in late-stage trial
Jun. 02, 2022 9:41 AM ETAxsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) said on Thursday its treatment AXS-05 rapidly and significantly reduced anhedonic symptoms in a phase 3 trial testing the drug to treat major depressive disorder.
- Anhedonia, which is a common symptom of depression and other mental health disorders, is the inability to feel pleasure.
- AXS-05 rapidly and significantly improved anhedonic symptoms, measured by the MADRS anhedonia subscale, starting 1 week after treatment, when compared with placebo.
- At week 6, response on the anhedonia subscale was achieved by 54% of patients treated with AXS-05 compared to 36% of patients treated with placebo, the company said.