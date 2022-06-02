Ford Motor (NYSE:F) reports U.S. sales fell 4.5% to 154,461 vehicles in May vs. 10.5% decline in April.

Truck sales down 1.4% Y/Y to 74,595 units, Cars sales down 57.7% Y/Y to 4,388 units, Electrified vehicles sales +221.5% Y/Y to 6,254 units and SUVs -4.4% Y/Y to 76,625 units.

Total retail sales -5.7%: Truck -3.7%, Electrified vehicles +193.4% and SUV -1.9%.

Mustang Mach-E posted a new monthly sales record +166% Y/Y.

E-Transit sales had its best monthly sales since its launch earlier this year with 874 vans sold, while F-150 Lightning records its first customer sales at the end of May.

F-Series was the only full-size pickup nameplate to post a gain in May Y/Y, with sales up 6.9%.

“While the global semiconductor chip shortage remains an issue for the industry, our inventory continues to turn at record rates with nearly 50 percent of our retail sales coming from previously placed orders. Our newest models, including Bronco, Bronco Sport and Maverick, continue to enhance our sales volume. Our electric vehicle sales, with the addition of F-150 Lightning this month, increased 222 percent – growing at almost four times the rate of the industry.” – Andrew Frick, vice president, Sales, Distribution & Trucks.

On YTD basis, the company lost more than 35%.