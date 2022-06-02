EPR Properties acquires Village Vacances Valcartier and Calypso Properties for $142M

Jun. 02, 2022 9:42 AM ETEPR Properties (EPR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
  • EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR -0.8%) acquires the Village Vacances Valcartier resort and hotel in Quebec City, Quebec, and the Calypso Waterpark in Ottawa, Ontario for aggregate consideration of ~$142M (~CAD $179M) using cash on hand.
  • The Village Vacances Valcartier is an four-season resort covering approximately 225 acres and offering indoor and outdoor water park attractions and winter activities.
  • Calypso Waterpark is the largest themed waterpark in Canada covering approximately 350 acres.
  • Simultaneous with the acquisition, the company is leasing these properties to Premier Parks pursuant to a long-term triple net lease.
