SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) shoot higher at Thursday's open, +5.8% and +3.8% respectively, after Oppenheimer upgraded the stocks to Outperform from Perform with respective 12-18 month price targets of $334 and $105.

"As investors look to balance growth with defensive postures, establishing core positions in differentiated technology platforms positioned to grow in excess of climate mitigation peers should offer hedges on inflation and recessionary concerns," Oppenheimer's Colin Rusch writes. "In that context, we are upgrading SEDG and WOLF. We find both platforms demonstrating highly defensible technology positions poised for outsized growth."

Oppenheimer believes the global solar industry will grow 3x-5x over the next decade and that SolarEdge (SEDG) will be a key beneficiary, enjoying easing supply headwinds and incremental operating leverage.

Regarding Wolfspeed (WOLF), the firm expects some inefficiency in the Mohawk Valley ramp, the company should work through any yield issues in an expedited manner, resulting in steady margin improvement.

Wolfspeed (WOLF) is "an expensive stock and it could become even more expensive with both the income and balance sheet likely to deteriorate," MarketGyrations writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.