Winklevoss-led Gemini lays off 10% of employees as 'crypto winter' prevails
Jun. 02, 2022 9:51 AM ETCOINBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini on Thursday announced that it has decided to cut 10% of its workforce given "turbulent market conditions," according to a blog post.
- Famed billionaire twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the leaders of Gemini, noted that the crypto space is currently in the "contraction phase that is settling into a period of stasis — what our industry refers to as "crypto winter,"" the blog read.
- "This has all been further compounded by the current macroeconomic and geopolitical turmoil," the twins added. Some of those headwinds include developed central banks' tightening cycles as well as Russia's war in Ukraine.
- The move comes after rival Coinbase (COIN) said in mid-May that it will slow hiring in the wake of a crypto market slump.
- In the beginning of April, Gemini said crypto adoption hit a "tipping point" last year over inflation concerns.