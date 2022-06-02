Volvo Cars' sales fell 28.3% in May as China lockdowns weigh heavy on already disrupted supply chains
Jun. 02, 2022
- Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY) +1.85% reported Thursday a decline of 28.3% in car sales to 45,952 in May; share of fully electric cars grew from last year to 7.9%.
- "During May, the Covid-19-related lockdowns in eastern China continued to add more stress to already strained global supply chains, resulting in loss of production," the Swedish automaker said.
- Volvo's Recharge range of fully electric or plug-in hybrid models accounted for 33.6% of all Volvo cars sold globally in May, representing an increase of 10% from the same month last year.
- European sales for May reached 18,752 cars, down 24.3% Y/Y while sales of Recharge cars accounted for 47% of the total sales in the region during the month.
- "Orders for fully electric Volvo cars continue to increase. However, the lockdowns have impacted production of fully electric cars in the second quarter and this will negatively affect the share of fully electric cars being delivered in the third quarter," the company statement.
- Volvo Cars’ US sales for the month reached 9,372 down 29.1 %, with Recharge models making up 35.7% of the total sales.
- China sales were down 43.8% in May to 9,488 cars.
- Looking ahead, Volvo Cars further said it has recently seen signs of improvement in supply with gradual easing of lockdown restrictions in China, allowing for a slight improvement in production volumes.
