GRAIL collaborates with AstraZeneca to make companion diagnostic tests for early-stage cancer
Jun. 02, 2022
- Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) unit GRAIL on Thursday announced a collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN) to make and sell companion diagnostic assays for use with AZN's therapies.
- GRAIL, which focuses on technologies for early detection of cancer, said the collaboration will initially focus on developing companion diagnostic tests to identify patients with high-risk, early-stage cancers.
- GRAIL and AZN are also planning to use GRAIL’s technology to enable recruitment of patients with early-stage cancer for Astra’s clinical studies.
- Across the projects within the collaboration, GRAIL will perform testing for patients enrolled in AZN's clinical trials.
- ILMN stock +0.7% to $236.92 in morning trade, while U.S.-listed shares of AZN -0.7% to % $65.64.