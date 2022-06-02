GRAIL collaborates with AstraZeneca to make companion diagnostic tests for early-stage cancer

Jun. 02, 2022 9:59 AM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN)AZNBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor2 Comments

cancer cell

vitanovski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) unit GRAIL on Thursday announced a collaboration with AstraZeneca (AZN) to make and sell companion diagnostic assays for use with AZN's therapies.
  • GRAIL, which focuses on technologies for early detection of cancer, said the collaboration will initially focus on developing companion diagnostic tests to identify patients with high-risk, early-stage cancers.
  • GRAIL and AZN are also planning to use GRAIL’s technology to enable recruitment of patients with early-stage cancer for Astra’s clinical studies.
  • Across the projects within the collaboration, GRAIL will perform testing for patients enrolled in AZN's clinical trials.
  • ILMN stock +0.7% to $236.92 in morning trade, while U.S.-listed shares of AZN -0.7% to % $65.64.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.