Bluebird Bio (BLUE), Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS), and Chimerix (CMRX) are trading lower in the morning hours Thursday after Truist said that the three biotechs are at the risk of running out of cash within the next six months.

Truist's comments follow an analysis of 118 companies developing cancer medications which excludes the changes to future cash consumption or revenues.

While Bluebird had three months of cash in hand at the end of May, Clovis (CLVS) and Chimerix (CMRX) had four months and five months of cash remaining, respectively, according to analysts led by Asthika Goonewardene.

Investor concerns over the cash burn “are likely a key element helping drive part of the YTD valuation rout in biotech — in addition to the poor macro and regulatory environment,” Bloomberg reported, quoting the analysts. Companies have been looking for alternative financing measures like PIPES and collaborations.

Truist has also listed 21 companies with less than 12 months of cash, including Molecular Templates (MTEM), MacroGenics (MGNX), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) and Puma Biotechnology (PBYI).

Liquidity concerns of Bluebird Bio (BLUE), Clovis Oncology (CLVS), and Chimerix (CMRX) coincide with a YTD selloff of all three stocks, as shown in this graph.