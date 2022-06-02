Evofem birth control product Phexxi shelf life extended by a year

Jun. 02, 2022 10:15 AM ETEvofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • The U.S. FDA has extended the shelf life of Evofem's (NASDAQ:EVFM) Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid, potassium bitartrate) birth control gel from three to four years.
  • When Phexxi was approved in 2020, its shelf life was 30 months. In April 2022, that was extended to three years.
  • Later this year, Evofem (EVFM) plans a top-line readout of a phase 3 trial of Phexxi to prevent chlamydia and gonorrhea.
  • In May, Evofem (EVFM) shares plunged after announcing a public offering of common shares.
