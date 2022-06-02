Biogen & Samsung Bioepis launch in U.S. their biosimilar to Roche's eye drug Lucentis
Jun. 02, 2022 10:15 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)RHHBF, RHHBYBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and commercialization partner Samsung Bioepis on Thursday announced the launch in the U.S. of their Byooviz injection, a biosimilar to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) Lucentis, which is a treatment for various eye diseases and disorders.
- BIIB said the list price for Byooviz will be $1,130/single use vial to administer 0.5mg via intravitreal injection, which is 40% lower than the current list price of Lucentis.
- Byooviz will be commercially available through major distributors across the U.S. on July 1.
- BIIB said Byooviz is the first biosimilar launch in the U.S. under Biogen and Samsung Bioepis' partnership.
- The U.S. FDA approved Byooviz in Sept. 2021 for the treatment of the following eye diseases and disorders: wet age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, and myopic choroidal neovascularization.
- BIIB stock -2% to $195.98 in morning trade.