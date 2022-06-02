Biogen & Samsung Bioepis launch in U.S. their biosimilar to Roche's eye drug Lucentis

Jun. 02, 2022 10:15 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)RHHBF, RHHBYBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Structure of human eye.

SvetaZi/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and commercialization partner Samsung Bioepis on Thursday announced the launch in the U.S. of their Byooviz injection, a biosimilar to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) Lucentis, which is a treatment for various eye diseases and disorders.
  • BIIB said the list price for Byooviz will be $1,130/single use vial to administer 0.5mg via intravitreal injection, which is 40% lower than the current list price of Lucentis.
  • Byooviz will be commercially available through major distributors across the U.S. on July 1.
  • BIIB said Byooviz is the first biosimilar launch in the U.S. under Biogen and Samsung Bioepis' partnership.
  • The U.S. FDA approved Byooviz in Sept. 2021 for the treatment of the following eye diseases and disorders: wet age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, and myopic choroidal neovascularization.
  • BIIB stock -2% to $195.98 in morning trade.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.