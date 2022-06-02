Mortgage rates inch down, however still above 5%
Jun. 02, 2022 10:17 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.09% with an average 0.8 point for the week ending June 2, inching down from last week when it averaged 5.10% and higher than 2.99% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
- "Heading into the summer, the potential homebuyer pool has shrunk, supply is on the rise and the housing market is normalizing. This is welcome news following unprecedented market tightness over the last couple years," chief economist Sam Khater commented.
- 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.32% with an average 0.8 point, up marginally from last week when it averaged 4.31% and higher from 2.27% a year ago.
- 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 4.04% with an average 0.3 point, down from last week when it averaged 4.20% and higher than 2.64% a year ago.
- A NerdWallet analyst indicates that Mortgage rates probably will rise in June with some substantial bumps and dips day to day.
- MBA data indicated that Mortgage application volume dropped 2.3% from the past week to a four-year low, refi applications declined 5% and purchase apps decreased 1%; adjustable-rate mortgage share dipped to 8.7% of total applications.
- Economists forecast the tightening monetary policy will reduce origination volume significantly in 2022 and 2023.
- The MBA expects loan origination volume to drop more than 35% to about $2.5T this year, from last year’s $4T; Home sales are seen at 5.93M in 2022, compared to 6.12M in 2021.