Electricité de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) wants to pay less for a nuclear turbine unit it is buying from General Electric (NYSE:GE) because its business could be hurt by Russia's Rosatom being its main client, Reuters reported Thursday.

Rosatom reportedly accounts for the bulk of Arabelle turbine orders, which could now be canceled because of the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia.

Finland's Fennovoima recently scrapped a contract with the Rosatom to build a nuclear power plant, citing delays and increased risks due to the Ukraine war.

EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) announced an agreement with General Electric (GE) in February to acquire part of GE's Steam Power's nuclear power activities in France; it has valued the turbine business, which also powers EDF's nuclear plants in France, China and Britain, at €1.1B ($1.18B).

EDF said earlier this week that it will not extend the lifespan of its Hinkley Point B nuclear power plant.