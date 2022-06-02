Cathie Wood’s actively managed ETFs rise as UiPath surges

Cathie Wood’s suite of ARK exchange traded funds rose on Thursday morning as prices of UiPath Inc. (PATH) surge roughly 15% after a strong earnings report.

The four ETFs that have the largest holdings in PATH all belong to Wood and her actively managed funds. At the top of the pile is ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) with a 5.83% weighting in PATH.

Meanwhile, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ), ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) also have a heavy investment in the maker of robotic process automation software, with portfolio holdings of 5.45%, 4.14% and 3.68%, respectively.

Additionally, PATH finds itself inside all but ARKW’s top ten holdings. Wood has PATH listed as ARKF’s fifth largest holding ARKQ’s sixth largest holding, ARKK’s tenth most significant position. In ARKW, the stock stands as the eleventh largest weighting.

See a breakdown of both daily price action compared to year-to-date performances: PATH +15.6% and -55.5%, ARKF +3.8% and -53.8%, ARKQ +2.8% and -29.5%, ARKK +3.6% and -54.5%, and ARKW +3.4% and -51.9%.

In its quarterly report, UiPath posted Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.03, which topped expectations by $0.03. PATH also beat estimates on revenue by $19.7M and outlined that ARR of $977.1M increased 50 percent year-over-year.